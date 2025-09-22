GREAT FALLS — Members of the University of Providence men's hockey team volunteered at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center recently, helping out while the shelter is full due to the large number of animals recently taken in from an animal cruelty case.

Watch the video here:

Providence students lend a hand at animal adoption center

The center was overwhelmed with dozens of animals that were rescued after Cascade County deputies uncovered a large-scale animal cruelty case in Sun Prairie several weeks ago.

Authorities found the animals living in conditions described by a veterinarian as uninhabitable and inhumane, but the team at Maclean continues to offer these animals health and hope.

Staff say the extra hands are needed for daily tasks like walking dogs, cleaning kennels, folding laundry, and doing dishes, but the benefits extend much further.

McKenna Watts, an animal care specialist at the adoption center says, “Volunteers are super valuable. It helps us a lot, especially when we’re short-staffed. We could use all the help we need here, especially with how chaotic it gets.”

This weekend, players from the University of Providence hockey team spent the morning pitching in. They walked dogs, cleaned kennels, and helped with chores around the shelter.

“We’re just out here helping out the community… these people do a lot of work, so to help out is good. It feels really rewarding,” says Zach Fulton, a member of the team.

Staff also note that many animals don’t get a lot of socialization, and having volunteers spend time with them improves behavior and overall well-being.

Others shared that spending time with dogs reminded them of pets they miss back home and gave them a way to connect with Great Falls. Another member of the team, Josh Matthews, says, “I think it's important to connect to the community. A lot of us weren't from here. Also, just spent some time with some dogs, it’s never a bad idea.

Pawsitive Impact: Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center

Maclean-Cameron accepts volunteers ages 16 and older, or as young as 10 with an adult. After filling out an application, volunteers go through orientation with the shelter’s coordinator before being matched to duties. The shelter uses a tiered system so volunteers can start with basic tasks and build up to working with animals that need more experience and patience.

Staff say even just a few hours a week can free them up to focus on medical care and adoptions, while also giving animals much-needed attention.

For information about fostering an animal or how you can help, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can also be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.