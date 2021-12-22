‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott And Wife Linda Phan Are Expecting Their First Child

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looks like a Property Baby is on the horizon! Drew Scott of “Property Brothers” has just announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Linda Phan.

In a touching post shared on Instagram, Scott poses beside his wife as she shows off her growing belly in the bathroom mirror. In the post signed by Scott and his wife, Scott explains that the journey to a positive pregnancy test wasn’t easy, writing:

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on! L&D”

Scott and Phan were married in May 2018 before family and friends in Italy. However, they actually officially tied the knot before they even walked down the aisle in Puglia, Italy. Due to the legal red tape involved in getting married in another country, Scott and Phan decided to get married in America before their Italian ceremony…and they did it the best way possible.

“Instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers, and we got married in a hot tub,” Scott said in a Youtube video about the experience. “And so, the justice of the peace came to us, and we were in the hot tub. We thought they were gonna be like, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ But she was like, ‘That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.'”

And now, Scott and Phan are embarking on another beautiful journey together: Parenthood! Congrats to the mom- and dad-to-be.

