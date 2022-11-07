Watch Now
UPDATED: Power outages reported in Flathead County

Posted at 7:33 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:28:00-05

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022

KALISPELL - Power outages are being reported in Flathead County on Monday morning.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is reporting approximately 200 members are in. the dark as of 9:25 a.m.

The majority of outages are being reported in the Whitefish area.

The latest FEC power outage information can be found here.

(first report: 7:33 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022)

KALISPELL - Power outages are being reported in Flathead County on Monday morning.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is reporting approximately 300 members are in. the dark as of 7:30 a.m.

A total of seven separate outages are being reported in the Columbia Falls and Creston areas.

The latest FEC power outage information can be found here.

