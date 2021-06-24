Pollinator Week being celebrated in Missoula

MISSOULA — This week is Pollinator Week in Montana and many places worldwide to raise awareness about species like bees and butterflies that are in decline.

The Missoula Conservation District is taking part by giving away free wildflower seeds for pollinator gardens along with sponsoring two showings of the movie The Pollinators at the Roxy Theater.

The movie will be shown at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday night. Tickets are $5 dollars and proceeds will go towards establishing outdoor education gardens.

Free seeds will be available at the garden behind the Roxy from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Experts in entomology and ecology will also be available to answer pollinator questions.

“We’re stressing native seeds. The pollinator mix has a couple that aren’t native but they’re not invasive seeds,” said Radley Watkins with the Missoula Conservation District.

Wildflower gardens help subsidize pollinator’s natural food sources that are in decline due to habitat destruction stemming from land-use practices, according to Watkins.

“Habitat destruction even as a form of our gardening,” Watkins said, “Lawns don't provide a lot of blossoms for pollinators. So getting a pollinator garden established in your local landscape, in your personal landscapes, really can help a lot.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently confirmed Pollinator Week statewide with a proclamation to raise awareness for the essential species in our environment.

The Thursday event is also sponsored in part by Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium, MPG Ranch, National Wildlife Federation, the Roxy Theater, MT Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Missoula County Weed District & Extension, and Health Acres Healthy Communities Foundation.

