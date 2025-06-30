Netanyahu to visit Washington as Trump presses for a ceasefire in Gaza

President Donald Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., next week, an administration official confirmed to Scripps News.

The visit is expected to take place on July 7.

It comes as President Trump has begun stepping up his push on the Israeli government to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s visit comes after Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer's visit to Washington this week for talks with senior administration officials on a Gaza ceasefire, Iran and other matters.

The president in public comments has signaled he’s turning his attention to bringing a close to the fighting between Israel and Hamas, since the ceasefire to end 12 days of fighting between Israel and Iran took hold a week ago.

Trump on Friday told reporters, “We think within the next week we’re going to get a ceasefire” in Gaza, but didn’t offer any further explanation for his optimism.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said Trump and administration officials were in constant communication with Israeli leadership and bringing about an end to the Gaza conflict is a priority for Trump.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war, and the president wants to see it end,” Leavitt added. “He wants to save lives.”

She said White House officials continued to work on scheduling another Washington visit by Netanyahu to meet with Trump, but no date had been set.

