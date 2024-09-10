LIVE FACT-CHECK: The Harris-Trump presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in the 90-minute "ABC News Presidential Debate."

Both candidates have agreed to a set of rules that includes muted microphones when it's not their turn to speak, and they also aren't allowed any pre-written notes or props onstage.

The "ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast" is airing on Scripps News as a team of journalists monitors for claims that are false, misleading or require more context.

CLAIM: Trump referred to Harris as the border Czar.

FACTS: In 2021, Kamala Harris was given the assignment of addressing immigration's causes, not border security. President Joe Biden tasked the vice president with working alongside officials in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to address the issues driving people to leave those countries and come to the U.S.Border security and management is the Homeland Security secretary’s responsibility.

CLAIM: Trump said, "I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me."

FACTS: The motive of the shooter in the Trump assassination attempt is still unknown.

CLAIM: Trump said he has been been a leader on IVF.

FACTS: Trump said if he wins a second term in office, his administration would make IVF treatment free to all women. However, Trump has not laid out how he plans to fund IVF procedures, which can cost more than $30,000 per cycle with multiple cycles often needed.

CLAIM: Trump said, "Crime in Venezuela and crime all over the world is way down" and that "crime is up and through the roof" in the U.S.

FACTS: Trump’s main source for the claim that U.S. crime rates are up is the National Crime Victimization Survey, which the Justice Department conducts annually. That survey shows a 43% increase in the rate of violent crime victimization from 2020 to 2022, the last year survey data was published.

NCVS is one of two main sources of federal crime data. The other source, released by the FBI, shows the opposite trend in violent crime, finding that violent crime has dropped from 2020 to 2022. Preliminary estimates show that trend continuing throughout 2023.

Historically, these two federal metrics have tended to move in tandem, but they didn’t in 2022, for unclear reasons. The NCVS data that Trump is relying on is a survey of individuals and thus includes crimes that were not reported to authorities. In that study, more than half the victims of violent crime consistently say they never reported the incident to police. Meanwhile, the FBI data only includes crimes reported to the police.

The study of crime victimization for 2023 is not due for release until fall, about the same time the FBI is expected to finalize its 2023 numbers. In the meantime, many nongovernmental groups have released data, typically based on figures reported by a cross-section of several dozen cities. Their data from 2023 and 2024 aligns with the FBI’s preliminary numbers so far, showing that violent crime has continued to fall since 2022.

As for Venezuela: From 2022 to 2023, there was a 25% drop in violent deaths, homicides, deaths resulting from police intervention and deaths under investigation, according to the independent Venezuelan Observatory of Violence. But criminologists in Venezuela said the decline is because of the country’s poor economy, mass migration and the government's extrajudicial killings, not the government emptying prisons.

CLAIM: Trump said in Springfield, Ohio, immigrants are eating pets.

FACTS: The claim, circulating on social media, that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are stealing neighbors’ pets to eat, and killing ducks and geese for food is unfounded, a city spokesperson told PolitiFact.

CLAIM: Harris said, "The majority of Americans believe in a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. And that is why every state where this issue has been on the ballot in red and blue states both, the people of America have voted for freedom."

FACTS: This is true. Seven states have had ballot measures about abortion rights following the Dobbs decision: California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont. Every vote has come out in favor of more access. There are about a dozen states that will have an abortion-related measure on their ballot this year.

CLAIM: Trump accused Harris of being a Marxist.

FACTS: Marxism refers to the school of thought inspired by Karl Marx’s analysis of capitalism. Communism and Marxism experts said Vice President Kamala Harris’ positions do not align with those philosophies. Harris is not against private home or business ownership, for example.

CLAIM: Trump said his administration saw virtually no inflation, while the Biden-Harris administration had the highest inflation perhaps in the history of the country.

FACTS: During the Trump administration, the average annual inflation rate hit a high of 2.4% in 2018 and a low of 1.2% in 2020, according to Federal Reserve Bank St. Louis' presentation of data from the World Bank. The lowest rates were part of major rises and falls during the pandemic.Rates under President Biden reached an annual average of 8% in 2022. They appear to be decreasing — as of July 2024, the annual inflation rate sat at 2.9%. (Note: The number for May is a snapshot compared to July of 2023, not a change in annual averages).The highest sustained, year-over-year U.S. inflation rates were recorded in the 1970s and early 1980s, when the price increase sometimes ranged from 12% to 15%. For one year — 1946, after the U.S. won World War II — the overall year-over-year inflation rate exceeded 18%.

CLAIM: Trump said he has nothing to do with Project 2025.

FACTS: Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign often conflates the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 agenda with Trump’s agenda. For example, on the Harris campaign’s “Issues” page, a subsection called “Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda” contrasts Harris’ stances with Project 2025 proposals or Trump’s own record.

But the Trump campaign has repeatedly distanced itself from Project 2025. His official platform, Agenda 47, has some overlap with the project as well as some key differences. In an official statement on July 30 , his campaign said, "President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way."

However, in a recently released recording of Russell Vought, a Project 2025 author and the former director of Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, Vought told undercover reporters that Trump is "very supportive of what we do." He said Trump was only distancing himself because Democrats were making a bogeyman out of the document. The Trump campaign has since continued to reiterate that Trump has no connection to Project 2025.

For its part, the Heritage Foundation says it has written Project 2025 for "the next conservative administration," not explicitly for Trump.

CLAIM: Trump said, "We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums..."

FACTS: According to immigration policy experts who spoke to PolitiFact, there is no evidence that these people are being released from prisons or mental institutions. When prompted to support this statement, the Trump campaign has reportedly referenced a 2022 story on the conservative website Breitbart.com — allegedly based on an anonymous source and a secret government report — and to articles about the migration of Cubans to the U.S. in the 1980s.

CLAIM: Harris said, "Economists have said that that 'Trump's sales tax' would actually result for middle class families in about $4,000 more a year."

FACTS: Harris’ figure about how much Trump’s proposed tariff hike will cost families comes from an analysis by the Center for American Progress Action Fund. The CAP Action Fund went through the goods the U.S. Census says we're projected to import in 2025, then calculated what the tariff on them would be and divided that by the number of American households. That figure was then adjusted for government estimates on how much middle-income households spend overall relative to other consumers.

That said, the estimate is higher than those calculated by other research institutions and think tanks. The American Action Forum, a center-right think tank, has projected additional costs per household of $1,700 to $2,350 annually. And the Peterson Institute of International Economics, another Washington, D.C.-based think tank, projected that such tariffs would cost a middle-income household about $1,700 extra each year.

Additional reporting from our fact-checking partner PolitiFact.