Trump administration pauses new student visa appointments worldwide

U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide have been instructed to pause new student visa appointments, according to a diplomatic cable issued Tuesday by the U.S. State Department and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The statement indicates that officials are working to review and expand the processes for screening and vetting visa applicants. This includes inspecting social media accounts, a practice the State Department currently employs for some students. An expansion of this effort could significantly slow down the visa application process.

Appointments for student visas that have already been scheduled can still take place.

"We use every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in who wants to come into this country, and in order to do so has to apply for a visa to gain access to our nation," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. "Every sovereign country has a right to know who is trying to come in, why they want to come in, who they are, what they’ve been doing, and at least hopefully within that framework determine what they will be doing while they’re here."

Students have been subject to background checks before entering the U.S. But whether the additional screenings will result in delays remains to be seen.

"We’ve always vetted people trying to come in," Bruce added. "We’ve always looked at visas seriously. It’s why we have a visa, so that you can stop and look at someone. So I can’t speak about what the individual experience will be, but the fact is that everyone knows that we’re – it’s a reminder, certainly, that we’re taking it seriously."

Applicants are required to be enrolled in an "academic" educational program, a language-training program, or a vocational program full time, and maintain a residence abroad.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has said that Harvard University is prohibited from welcoming new international students, and current international students should seek a transfer to other universities.