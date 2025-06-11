California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the American public, warning of an assault on democracy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the public on Tuesday evening, criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the anti-ICE protests centered on Los Angeles and warning that the events in California may repeat elsewhere in the country.

"This isn't just about protests here in Los Angeles. When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard, he made that order apply to every state in this nation. This is about all of us. This is about you. California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes. This moment we have feared has arrived."

Watch Newsom's full address:

TUNE IN NOW: Governor Newsom delivers major address. https://t.co/RKYnVMBBPO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 11, 2025

Newsom alleged that President Trump's efforts to fire government watchdogs, purge government databases and attack First Amendment protections were a threat to democracy and the principles of co-equal government. He criticized Congress for not fulfilling its responsibility in checking the executive branch.

"This moment, this moment we all need to stand up and be held to account, a higher level of accountability. If you exercise your First Amendment rights, please, please do it peacefully," Newsom said.

"What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty, your silence, to be complicit in this moment. Do not give in to him."