Overdue snowmobilers found safe near Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA — A pair of overdue snowmobilers have been found safe in the area of the Lolo Hot Springs.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports Search and Rescue crews were mobilized Thursday night but due to extreme conditions members had to standby until Friday morning.
In the meantime, the snowmobilers were found by the trail groomer – who was familiar with the area – at around midnight.
The Sheriff’s Office offers some safety tips to keep in mind:
- Have a plan, and be prepared for the unexpected, to include spending a night outside.
- Let someone know where you're going and when you expect to be back.
- Take some snacks, water, extra layers, and ways to make a fire or stay warm.
- Pay attention to avalanche conditions! https://missoulaavalanche.org/
- Being lost or stranded can be scary! Stay calm and use your head. Get some training. Learn from experienced people. Some people may need to be more prepared than others (for example if you take medications regularly) so know your limits. Depending on the conditions it may take rescuers a while to find you so be prepared to sit tight.
- Have fun and be safe!