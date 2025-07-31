PARADISE VALLEY — As summer temperatures soar through areas of Big Sky Country, those chasing cooler adventures may find it hard to beat a day on the water. But this particular evening excursion along the Yellowstone River might be the perfect escape.

Matt Swan, a seasoned river guide, sets the stage before he begins paddling down calm waters: “Some hard cheeses, soft cheeses, brie…” he says, revealing a charcuterie board that also includes meats and fruit for guests on a summer evening set against a breathtaking backdrop in Paradise Valley.

Swan, who says he's spent 20 years guiding on the river, delivers a unique twist to the typical guiding adventure: handcrafted wooden drift boats.

Enjoy a look at this scenic tour through Paradise Valley as river guide Matt Swan shares his perspective:

Out and About: Unique wooden boat tour paddles through paradise

This particular 20-footer was built specifically for him, allowing up to six guests and offering an escape from the hustle of daily life.

“Kids and their parents. They seem to connect," the guide softly says with a smile. "Siblings that fight are hugging each other on top of the bow as we go through waves."

Swan, owner of Montana Wooden Boat Tours, admits the river’s wildlife surprises even him at times.

“I’ve had river otters porpoise off the bow,” he recounts, before noting the reactions of his guests. “They’re just like, ‘Is that normal?’ And I’m usually like, ‘No, that’s not normal. That’s pretty crazy.’”

While Swan’s evening tours focus on relaxation, he also conducts morning and afternoon fly fishing adventures. Jose Arias and Kevin Accola traveled from Orlando to experience the thrill of the catch.

“He’s an incredible guy," Accola said of Swan. "One, he’s just an excellent teacher. Not only about which fly to use when and how to tie the fly on, but also how to deliver the fly in the water appropriately.”

Scott Breen/MTN Swan approaches shore after guiding a pair of fly fishermen.

Arias, appreciative of Swan's patience for less experienced anglers like himself, was pleasantly surprised to catch three species in a single afternoon.

“We got some rainbows, and after that a small brown trout," he said. "And to cap off the day, we caught this gold eye. It’s kind of a white fish with a golden eye, kind of unique."

Scott Breen/MTN River guide Matt Swan visits about the Yellowstone River's scenic Paradise Valley views.

As guides often do, Swan shares his wealth of area knowledge, ranging from geography to celebrity.

“The Yellowstone River runs about 700 miles. It’s the longest undammed river in the lower 48 states,” Swan explained, before pointing out, “That’s John Mayer’s house.”

Matt Swan A double rainbow brightens Paradise Valley.

Ultimately, the tour's painted sunsets and occasional double-rainbow skylines create a simple serenity for those on board.

“People have a good time,” Swan said while continuing to row. “I mean, when you’re just driving by it, you can relate to this … you can’t see this from the road.’