Out and About: Hippity hoppity—Easter Egg events in our area

Businesses, churches and other groups in Bozeman and Butte are preparing for Easter celebrations this weekend, with one local funeral home continuing its unique community tradition.

Dahl Funeral and Cremation Service in Bozeman is putting the finishing touches on their annual Easter egg hunt, scheduled for Friday, April 18th at 6 p.m.

Charlie Fischer, owner of Dahl, says they began the Easter egg hunt tradition a few years ago as a way to become more connected with the community.

The funeral home has prepared 400 eggs filled with candy hidden around their building for children to find during the event.

While most participants will search for traditionally colored eggs, the funeral home has added a special twist to the hunt. A few golden eggs containing money will be hidden among the regular eggs, offering an extra reward for the lucky finders.

Here's a list of all the Easter Egg Hunts we could find in the Butte/Bozeman area:

BOZEMAN:

Bozeman Lodge, Saturday, 10:30 -11:30 am

Big Sky Resort, Sunday, 9 am (Mountain Village) 10:30 am (on the mountain) - Easter Bunny will be there 9 am to 4 pm

Belgrade Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, 10 am (ages 11 and under) at the Belgrade Senior Center

Hope Lutheran Bozeman, Sunday at 11:45 am (ages 12 and under)

Dahl Funeral Home, Friday, 6 pm

The Church at Four Corners, Saturday, 10 to noon, featuring bounce houses and climbing wall

Belgrade Alliance Church, Sunday, noon

Livingston's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday at Sacajawea Park at 1 pm

BUTTE:

Butte Rescue Mission, Sunday at 11

The Springs at Butte, Saturday at 2 pm

Fairmont Host Springs, Saturday at 1 pm

First Presbyterian Church, Sunday at 9 am

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.