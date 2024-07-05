Out and About: Good moods and great food at Bozeman's gute Laune

BOZEMAN — Who doesn’t love dinner and a show? At gute Laune, a new restaurant nestled right upstairs in the Rialto Theatre, you can have both.

The phrase "gute Laune" is German; it means good mood—a good humor or good spirit, according to the restaurant's website.

Eric Nelson has been playing a huge part in the evolution of downtown Bozeman for years.

“I’m partnered with a group of people who own the Lark Hotel and the Rialto,” said Nelson. “Having grown up in Bozeman, these projects mean a lot to me. Seeing the evolution of town just in general and participating in its trajectory is really rewarding.”

He says gute Laune is no exception.

The restaurant boasts a German-inspired menu focused on bringing the very best ingredients from the pastures of Montana to the tray on your table.

“We have some of the best fries in town,” said Nelson. “Bausch farms creates the potatoes, we fry them up, and they’re fantastic.”

And don’t forget about the meats.

“Who doesn’t love sausages,” said Nelson.

He says much like its downstairs neighbor, the Rialto, gute Laune is able to share a love for culture, new ideas, good conversation, and really good food.

“It’s fostering a dream of a place that is just open to the community,” said Nelson. “When I was a kid I came into this space and I’d like it to be here for my kids kids.”

gute Laune is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.

