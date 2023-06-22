Out and About: Glacier National Park offering next day vehicle reservation tickets

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is always a popular destination, especially in the summer.

So, if you want to head to the park, but are wondering how you can get your hands on a vehicle reservation, we have the answers in this week's Out and About.

It’s that time of year again.

The temperatures are heating up, summer is here, the plows have been put away, and Going-to-the-Sun Road is now open to vehicles.

It’s arguably one of the most scenic drives you can take not only in the U.S. — and possibly the world.

So, it’s no wonder that this road can become a bit, well, crowded.

A vehicle reservation system is in place and when tickets went on sale in March and quickly sold out, which could pose a problem for some people.

For example, what if you do get a ticket well in advance and it ends up being rainy, or super cold or snowing?

There is still a way to score those tickets because additional tickets will go on sale each day at 8 a.m.

This is helpful because not everyone has their trips planned in advance, and sometimes you just want to take that last minute trip up to Glacier.

People can go online at recreation.gov to get vehicle reservation tickets. They go on sale at 8 a.m. and are good for the next day.