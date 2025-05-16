Out and About: Dilly Dally Donut Bar soft launches new shop in Bozeman

If you’re out and about in Bozeman and craving a sweet treat, you might consider to the Dilly Dally Donut Bar.

"If you have a hard day, you can have a donut. If you have a great day, have a donut. If you want to celebrate something, you can have a donut. There are all types of reasons to enjoy a ridiculously delicious donut," says Chef Sally Schwartz.

WATCH: Dilly Dally Donut Bar in Bozeman Offers Delicious Sweet Treats

Schwartz was born and raised in New Mexico, to what she says was a long line of cake and pie ladies.

Immersed into the culinary world at a young age, she went on to get degrees in culinary and cultural anthropology and food psychology.

"My grandmother was hoping that I would become an academic. She was like, if you go to college, you won’t end up in the kitchen. So, I went to college—and I’m in the kitchen," she says.

Schwartz spent the beginnings of her culinary career learning from some of the best - landing a job at Wolfgang Puck and even being mentored by Stephen Pyles, the founding father of southwestern cuisine.

"And then I was going to work for Vail Resorts, but then the pandemic happened, and a job came up in Big Sky, Montana, so I took it," says Schwartz.

She spent 4 years in Big Sky before moving to Manhattan, operating a private chef business whose desserts eventually kickstarted the donut bar idea.

"February or March, I just decided to take a leap. You’re either going to do it or you’re not. And then this space became available, and so we worked hard to get it," she says.

But what makes Chef Sally’s donuts so special?

"This is the Crème Brulé donut. And it is made with our signature donut dough, which is made from scratch. We don’t use any preservatives, and we fry our donuts in beef tallow," says Schwartz.

And it’s this focus on fresh treats to sweeten your day that drives it all.

"I really want to encourage people to move away from like grocery store donuts that are highly processed and just really enjoy something that’s made from scratch and made from the heart," she says.

The Dilly Dally Donut Bar has already launched their soft opening—available from 5 am until sold out. But keep your eye out for the grand opening this June.

