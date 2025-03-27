Out and About: Bozeman firefighters, police prep for 2nd annual Frozen Frontline hockey game

BOZEMAN — This Friday, the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) and Bozeman Fire Department (BFD) will be facing off in the second annual Frozen Frontline hockey game at Haynes Pavilion.

"I think a lot of the reason that people we have join our departments is that call to service and helping others and reaching out to be a big part of your community, so this is just another way to give back," says Bozeman Fire Captain Dillon Smith.

Watch the story here:

Out and About: Bozeman firefighters, police prepping for charity hockey match

Frozen Frontline is a charity hockey game. The entry cost is donation based. All of the proceeds go to support three local charities: Evergreen Adventures, Bozeman Police Foundation, and the Firefighter’s Benevolent Fund.

"And so, the purpose is that all those charities work within the community to help people in need, impacted by disaster, and people within the first responder community," says Smith.

The name Frozen Frontline is a way to recognize the efforts of not just police and fire, but also local EMS, Search and Rescue, and caregivers—all of whom the co-founder of Evergreen Adventures, Jonathan Stewart, says play a big role in his life.

"As a member of the chronic illness community—a professional patient, as I call myself—I’ve spent a lot of time with the medical community as well," says Stewart.

Evergreen Adventures was founded by Jonathan and his wife, Tara, as a way to provide support and connection to those impacted by chronic illnesses through outdoor adventure.

"We saw an opportunity to provide support for folks who do have health considerations. How can they still enjoy a day of fly fishing or even an hour if that’s all their health allows? How can we provide gear to be able to get outside?" he says.

Stewart adds that the game is a great way to support local nonprofits but also foster community connection.

"As a military kid, when your parents take off the uniform, there is a humanity to it. And I think that is lost and forgotten sometimes—that these folks are parents, brother, sisters, they have lives that they enjoy," he says.

This year, Bozeman Police will be defending their title—but Captain Smith says Bozeman Fire is ready for redemption.

"BPD took the cup last year, but we’re excited for another shot this year. We’ve got a full team of Bozeman firefighters all from our department or local neighboring agencies. So, they’ve been practicing the last couple month, working together a little bit," he says.

Visit the website for more information on the game happening Friday, March 28, at 6 p.m.