Out and About: Bozeman filmmaker's 'Water Girl' brings Nigerian folklore to the Ellen Theatre

BOZEMAN — Nnamdi Kanaga is a Bozeman based actor, writer, and filmmaker who will be showcasing his Nigerian heritage, and his love for Montana, through his new film—Water Girl.

"The characters say things like, Montana chose me. Everyone who lives in Montana, who walked into Montana and ended up staying, you get to know that. Because you feel this idea of being chosen to be here. This spiritual thing that ties you to this place," says Kanaga.

WATCH: Dive into 'Water Girl': A Cultural Fusion of Nigerian Folklore and Montana Life

Bozeman filmmaker's 'Water Girl' brings Nigerian folklore to the Ellen Theatre

Kanaga was born a raised in Nigeria. He took an interest in acting at a young age—a path that eventually brought him to filmmaking in Montana where he received his master’s at MSU.

"As you can tell, I’m pretty dramatic. But anyways, the acting thing has always been innate for me," he says.

With the help of the Montana Big Sky Film Grant, Nnamdi began creating Water Girl—a supernatural drama centered on African folklore but based right here in Bozeman Montana.

Lincoln Sevier with the Bozeman Film Society says, "I think so often when people think of a Montana made film there are certain tropes—it’s gonna be on a farm, or it gonna involve horses or guns. But Montana is so much more dynamic than that."

Kanaga describes the film as a marriage between Nigerian mythology and Montana’s cinematic flexibility. Saying it’s a story everyone can take away from.

"The themes are very universal. It tells themes of motherhood, a mother and her daughter, and how they navigate life and fate, and the pain of loss." Kanaga says.

And One of the most Montanan parts of it all, are the community members who stepped forward to offer locations, hotels, and support.

"So, with very little money, Nnamdi made this feature film largely because of the Montana community coming together and saying, we want to see this story told," says Sevier.

Visit the website to read more about Water Girl, and how to get tickets for the show on May 28th at the Ellen Theatre.