Out and About: Anderson Students set to hit the stage in 'Oliver!' the musical

BOZEMAN — The Anderson School is performing Oliver! at the Emerson Theater, on Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13.

This will be the 29th year for the musical program at the Anderson School; in the past they have performed Suessical the Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, and the cast is eager to bring the 1800s to life on the stage.

“Oliver is just a great show in general, the set is awesome, the costumes are phenomenal and everything about it just makes my blood pump,” Mya, an eighth grader and performer said.

For the past 10 weeks, the students of Anderson School have been busy rehearsing for their upcoming production of Oliver! the musical.

“Expect to be ‘wowed’ that these are kids doing this show,” Addison, an eighth grader, said. “A lot of people say to my directors, are those actually kids?”

The production invites 3rd through 8th graders at the school to be a part of its cast. Everyone that wishes can take part, and those who would like to audition for a leading role can go through a multi-week audition process.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and not only will the cast members enjoy themselves, but you guys in the audience will love it,” Alex, an eighth grader said.

There are three opportunities to see Oliver: Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here or at the door at the Emerson Center on the day of the performance.