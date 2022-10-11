Casting for Recovery event to support women with breast cancer

Cancer has touched all our lives, and Casting for Recovery is giving you an opportunity to help provide support for women that have or are living with breast cancer.

Casting for Recovery (CfR) is a national organization that provides outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer at no cost to participants. Fly fishing is a unique way to provide women of all ages and stages of treatment or recovery with emotional support with gentle physical therapy while connecting with nature.

There are two connected opportunities for to provide support in the next few weeks. During the week of October 15-21, no matter where you live or your experience level, you can support Casting for Recovery in their one-of-a-kind ‘Catch Photo Release’ tournament. A $50 dollar ticket will gain you entry into the tournament to help raise funds for the organization’s mission. Simply buy a ticket and use that ticket as a free pass to get out and catch some fish, snap a photo, and upload it for your chance to win a YETI package worth $425 in each category! The categories are:

Best Fishing Day Vibes



Prettiest Fish



Most Interesting Catch



Fish Caught With Most Unique Fly



Your ticket also gets you access to CfR’s Virtual Watch Party (only an hour long) on October 22 where celebrity judges will announce the winners of the Catch Photo Release tournament.

If you live in southwest Montana, you can also attend CfR’s first real party at The Rialto on October 22. Tickets are $100 with heavy appetizers included. There you will get to watch the hour-long program, and take part in a live auction of five spectacular fishy and non-fishy items. Prizes are each valued at over $2000 and see the premier of CfR’s new video. You will also get the chance to win raffles from Turtlebox and Yeti luggage.

Simply follow this link to buy tickets and support a cause that truly makes a difference to women that are fighting breast cancer.