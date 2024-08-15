Bobcat Stadium to host annual movie night on August 22nd

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Athletics is continuing its summer tradition of movie night at Bobcat stadium with a screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 on August 22nd.

The film will be shown on the stadium’s scoreboard starting at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase. In celebration of the first viewing of Bobcat Stadium’s new big screen, there will be student athletes, bouncy houses, a dunk tank, merchandise sold by the MSU Bookstore and more.

The children's play area will be set up at the opposite end of the field. No pets, lawn chairs or outside food and drink will be allowed to protect the playing surface.

