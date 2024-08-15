Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Bobcat Stadium to host annual movie night on August 22nd

MSU campus.jpg
MTN News
The SUB building on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.
MSU campus.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Athletics is continuing its summer tradition of movie night at Bobcat stadium with a screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 on August 22nd.

The film will be shown on the stadium’s scoreboard starting at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase. In celebration of the first viewing of Bobcat Stadium’s new big screen, there will be student athletes, bouncy houses, a dunk tank, merchandise sold by the MSU Bookstore and more.

The children's play area will be set up at the opposite end of the field. No pets, lawn chairs or outside food and drink will be allowed to protect the playing surface.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader