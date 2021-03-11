You Can Now Order Customized Quesadillas From Chipotle

Chipotle is bringing a new item to its restaurants’ menu, and it’s something fans have been asking for for a long time. Starting March 11, Chipotle customers can order the new hand-crafted quesadilla and get it fully customized with their favorite fillings.

Until now, the only kind of quesadilla officially listed on the Chipotle menu was a cheese quesadilla offered as part of a kids’ meal. And, while customers could order a larger version in the store, there were no options to order it via the Chipotle app. That’s about to change, though, with the restaurant’s newest menu addition.

The quesadilla is Chipotle’s first fully customizable entree addition to the menu since the fast-food chain introduced salads back in 2004.

Chipotle quesadilla fans can choose from a variety of fillings including cheese, chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas and fajita vegetables. So, whether someone is a meat-lover or a vegetarian, there is a quesadilla option for everyone. These filings are then pressed into a flour tortilla to get it all warm and melty.

There is one small catch to Chipotle’s new customizable quesadilla, though. It is a “digital-only” menu item. This means it can only be ordered through the official Chipotle app and either picked up at the restaurant or delivered to a customer.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The quesadilla is part of Chipotle’s Digital Kitchen, an initiative that began in 2020 as the restaurant chain studied ways to improve its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These digital kitchens do not include a dining room or front service line, and guests must order in advance via Chipotle.com, the Chipotle app or third-party delivery partners. If you’re not getting it delivered, you can pick up your order from a lobby that is designed to include all of the sounds, smells and kitchen views of a traditional Chipotle restaurant.

The digital concept also ties into the company’s expansion of adding drive-thru lanes to both new and existing restaurants.

To order a hand-crafted quesadilla starting March 11, simply download the Chipotle app or go to Chipotle.com, select the quesadilla menu option and build the quesadilla of your dreams. You will need to either go pick it up or have it delivered, but you’ll know it is made fresh and to your specifications thanks to the customized menu options.

If you’re interested in having your new quesadilla delivered, then there’s more good news. Chipotle is offering free delivery from March 11 through March 21 for anyone who gets a quesadilla and has a $10 minimum order. Get the full details on how to get your free delivery by visiting their website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.