One person dies in I-90 crash near Clinton

CLINTON — One person died Friday morning in a crash that closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 57-year-old Hamilton resident was killed in the accident which happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. east of the Clinton exit.

MHP reports the driver of a pickup truck pulling “an empty vehicle dolly” was headed eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 126 when the crash occurred.

The pickup truck driver overcorrected after going off the right side of the road causing the vehicle to go across the median and then overturn in the westbound lanes.

The name of the victim has not been released.