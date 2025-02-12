Obituary: Zeta Anne Weaver

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Zeta Anne Weaver announces her passing. Zeta received her wings and sent off to heaven on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the age of 92.

Born on January 4, 1933 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Byron and Della Herbst. Zeta married early in her life and unfortunately the marriage ended. She then met and married Glenn Belnap and together they raised seven boys, Gary Belnap, Mike Davis, Pat Davis, Jay Belnap, Dee Belnap, Kim Belnap and Bruce Belnap.

Zeta was dedicated to her Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Faith and enjoyed attending church and helping out within the church whenever needed. Zeta loved her family and friends with every piece of her heart and would do anything for them. Along with seven sons Zeta also had 13 grandkids, several great and great-great grandkids.

Zeta was a dedicated and hardworking employee of JC Penney's Shoe Department for many years before retiring. After retiring Zeta became a snow bird and would live in Bouse, AZ during the winter but always coming back to Manhattan, MT in the summer. When Zeta’s Alzheimer’s became worse, the decision had to be made to place her in a home. Zeta’s family found Spring Creek Inn Memory Care in Bozeman MT where Zeta spent the last two and a half years. The staff at Spring Creek Inn was fabulous and took care of Zeta like she was one of their own family members. Zeta passed away at the facility with family by her side.

Zeta was preceded in death by her parents; Byron and Della Herbst, her sisters; Verna Holbrook, Beth Brown, Leroy McKenzie, her sons; Mike Davis, Pat Davis, Jay Belnap, Dee Belnap and Kim Belnap, her grandson; Joshua Belnap and her husbands; Glen Belnap, Harry Peterson, George Hays and Dan Weaver. She is survived by her sons Bruce Belnap and Gary Belnap, several grandkids, great grand kids and great-great grandkids.

Zeta’s family would like to send a special thanks to all of the staff, nurses, CNA’s and volunteers from Spring Creek Inn and Inhabit Hospice that cared for here during her last years and days.

Funeral services for Zeta will be held at the LDS Church, located at a 297 Bridget View Drive, Belgrade, MT on Saturday February 15, 2025. Family and friends will be able to say their good-byes with a viewing from 9:00-9:45 am, services starting at 10:00 am and graveside to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.