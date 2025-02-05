Obituary: Zachary Oller

Zachary Garrett Oller, 39, of Grand Lake, CO passed away on February 2, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Zach was born on July 25, 1985, in Rexburg, Idaho to Sue (Strenge) and Mark Oller. He attended Ashton Elementary before graduating from North Fremont Junior Senior High.

Throughout his time here on earth, Zach called many places home. This included Island Park, ID; Laramie, WY; Denver, CO; Bozeman, MT; Kremmling, CO; St. George, UT; and Grand Lake, CO.

Zach's spirit was as vibrant as his passions. He dedicated much of his career to the construction industry, skillfully framing homes for Buffalo Mountain Builders and Miller Construction Services.

On February 26, 2022, Zach married Stormy Napier in Washington County, Utah.

Outside of work, Zach lived life to the fullest. His love for dirt bikes, classic cars, and trucks filled his days with adventure, while his fondness for Legos never faded—even into adulthood! A true expert of fun, he was known to bring laughter to gatherings, often quoting movie lines with precision and flair. Whether it was playing pool, indulging in tomfoolery, or enjoying muddy adventures with loved ones, Zach knew how to make every moment a celebration.

Above all, Zach adored spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Stormy Oller; parents, Sue and Mark Oller; daughter, Savannah Locke; sisters, Caitlyn McLaughlin, Allyson Jones, Tammi Brassinini, Shea Oller; and brothers, Michael Brassinini, Jacob Oller, and Patrick McLaughlin. He will also be dearly missed by his nieces, Charlie and Maggie McLaughlin, Oaklee Oller, and Annabelle and Reagan Brassanini; as well as nephews, Sawyer and Colter Brassinini.