Obituary: Wilma Ruth Flikkema

Wilma Ruth Cok, Sinnema, Flikkema passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, to her Eternal home in Heaven. She loved her Lord and gave thanks to Him every day.

She was born in Bozeman, MT to Henry and Trinia Cok on September 19, 1930. She was the youngest of four, joining brothers, Steven, Jake and John.

She attended Manhattan Christian School through the 10th grade, then spent a year at Grand Rapids Christian High School, returning home and graduating from Manhattan High School in 1949.

She married Norman J Sinnema in 1951, they lived in Bozeman.

After losing her mother from a heart attack just before her first child was born, they moved back to Churchill where she was a stay-at-home mom.

They were blessed with five children, Shelley, Lee, Terry, Tami and Bonnie. Norman died at the age of 38 from a brain tumor which had caused blindness.

She trusted in the Lord who gave her peace as she faced the reality of going back to work to support her family and send her five children to a Christian school.

She started working as secretary at Manhattan Christian School, where the students became her lifelong friends.

As miracles came her way, she knew the Lord was with her. One of the first was a visit from a gentleman who brought her a $100 bill as someone had done the same for him when his son had passed away. He said you don’t need to pay me back, pass it on to someone else when you are able. God blessed her and she was able to pass it on for 45 years.

In 1973 she married Lloyd Flikkema, and children, Clary, Liz, Gary, Stan and Ted joined the family.

Losing her son, Lee, from a heart attack at the age of 25 was her biggest heartache. She drew closer to the Lord and used the experience to walk with others who were going through great pain. She sponsored a child and volunteered at the Big Sky Kids cancer camp for 25 years, making many new friends.

She loved music and at age 16 she started playing the organ at her church and teaching piano. She was proud of the numerous piano students she had taught over the years. She enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, stained glass and her favorite, oil painting.

She and Lloyd enjoyed traveling to every state including Hawaii which was her favorite and even Europe.

She celebrated her 90th birthday with family in Yellowstone National Park, her favorite place to visit since she was a child.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven; husbands, Norman, and Lloyd; and son, Lee.

She loved people and had many friends, her closest being her brothers, Jake and John, and their wives, Nelle and Barb. The six of them enjoyed lunch together every Tuesday for years.

She had an open-door policy entertaining newcomers to the church, school community, and the Churchill Retirement Home.

Now she is worshiping her Lord in Heaven, Alleluia!

Internment will take place at Churchill Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 27, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church in Churchill at 11:00 A.M.

Memorials in Wilma Flikkema’s name can be made to Manhattan Christian School, 8000 Churchill Rd., Manhattan, MT 59741.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]