Obituary: William Warwood

William “Bill” Lawrence Warwood passed away peacefully in his home in Bozeman, Montana, on September 9, 2022. A 2nd generation Montana native, he was born April 25, 1948, to Ernest O. “Colonel” Warwood and Lillie (Munson) Warwood.

An older brother, Ward Longeway (Lee) living in California would be reunited with Bill later in life. Bill was predeceased by his half-sister, Nikki Stringfellow, and his parents who built Colonel’s Restaurant in 1950 that would operate for the next 26 years. It was in the restaurant where Bill in his very young years would begin his known-for “driving” skills by riding his tricycle on the horseshoe counter. He “graduated” to go-carts to continue fine tuning his driving skills for which he was best known during his high school years at Bozeman Senior High School, graduating Class of ‘66.

Bill would say, with a smile, that he completed a 4-year degree in six years, graduating from MSU in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. During his college years, Bill was actively involved in Campus Crusade for Christ, practicing and living his faith daily.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Byrdeen Moore Warwood of 50 years. A mutual friend would introduce them in the Student Union Building on the MSU campus, culminating in their July 1972 marriage. Two children would be added to make a family- Tyffani Heilmann (Jason) and Brandon Warwood (Christina) along with 3 grandchildren, William “Bill” Buchanan, Nathaniel Warwood, and step-grandson Ethan Hussey.

Bill was born into an entrepreneurial family that would give him the tools and knowledge to own and operate several local businesses in the Bozeman area for more than 40 years, including AMC Sullivan Photo, The Thirsty Ear, and Northwest Telecom. Bill had a genuine love for people and held great pride, joy, and satisfaction in his “retirement” years at Macy’s by “dressing” more than one man—young and old—to look and feel their best. Bill lived his life based on his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He died as he lived . . . with hope, victory, and peace.

A Memorial Service to honor Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Summit Church, 921 West Mendenhall.

