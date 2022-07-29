Obituary: William “Skip” Alexander Allen, Jr.

William “Skip” Alexander Allen, Jr., 77, of Belgrade, passed away on July 27, 2022.

Skip was born on November 17, 1944 in Belgrade, Montana to William A. and Katherine Allen. He joined the Army National Guard in 1979 and served our country for 13 years. He also worked at Sam Allens Clothing Store. One of his biggest accomplishments was becoming the volunteer Fire Chief of Belgrade, where he served on the Board for 30 years.

Skip was a proud Mason and was the Worshipful Master of Belgrade Lodge No. 68 in the year 2000-2001, an officer in the Mount Jefferson Lodge No. 56, and a member of Virginia City Lodge No. 1, Bannack Lodge No. 3-7-77, York Rite Bodies, Scottish Rite, and Jesters Court. He was also a past Potentate of Algeria Shrine Temple and served nine years on the Board of Governors and Past Board President of the Spokane Shrine Hospital.

He married Sandra K. Allen in 1986.

Skip enjoyed farming through his life and even engineered the historic train in Ely, Nevada. Above all, he enjoyed life and was full of love and compassion.

Skip is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, JoAnn.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Allen; children, Deborah Duncan, Julie Hultman, and Brad Duncan; as well as seven grandkids and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Resurrection University Catholic Parish, 1725 S 11th Ave in Bozeman. Interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery will follow, with a reception at the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Spokane Shriners Children's Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]