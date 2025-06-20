Obituary: William Martel

William Martel went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The family would like to describe it as peaceful and efficient. To borrow from his favorite phrase in the construction business, “He was on budget and ahead of schedule.”

Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Business Founder, and Community member. He had many friends, business associates, and a large family.

Born in Pervomais’k, Ukraine in 1939, he spent he spent his early childhood years on a walk about through war-torn Europe. The Martel family immigrated to America in 1952. Their first stop was Baker, MT and then settled in Bozeman, MT in 1956. The story of this magnificent journey was captured by author Mark Sullivan, in his bestselling book, The Last Green Valley.

He married Lynell Lewis, his high school sweetheart, 67 years ago and together they had four children, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

He founded Martel Construction in 1960 with his father Emil and was later joined by his brother, Walter, in 1967. In the early years of the business, the family enjoyed weekends straightening double headed nails to reuse on their next project.

In the late 90’s he found himself in the ice hockey business. Bill had never ice skated or attended a hockey game before, so he was a natural fit for this endeavor. The Valley Ice Garden and the Bozeman ICEDOGS left a lifelong memory on many in the Gallatin Valley.

He was active in the construction business for 49 years and today there are many buildings around Montana and other parts of the country that have his hands on them. He was particularly proud of Bobcat Stadium (Martel Field), Bozeman Airport and most certainly the first home they built and sold with a twenty dollar down payment.

Upon retirement, Lynell and Bill spent eight years wintering in Arizona with many old and new friends and following Lynell’s passing he spent 8 years in Hawaii. He was fortunate to be introduced to Peggy Chesnut in Kona by friends and spent seven adventurous years with Peggy and their many welcoming friends.

He returned to Montana for the summers, always with a new project idea for the family property on Flathead Lake that Bill and Lynell established in 1988.

He was well known at the lake for providing much appreciated advice to every boater, all while sporting his highly sought-after tank top collection.

A significant notable event happened while golfing with his daughter Shelly in Arizona. After teeing off on a par 3, they spent what seemed like an eternity looking for his lost ball. Bill hated losing a perfectly good ball. Giving up, Shelly proceeded to the pin to pull the flag and low and behold found Bill’s ball in the cup. A Hole in One. Bill responded with his favorite phrase to things he found in disbelief, “Well, I’ll be go to Hell.”

Frequently asked questions about Bill were:

“Is that really his hair color”? His response was, “I give gray hair; I don’t get it.”

“Do you work out?” to which he replied, “No, I just work.”

“What is he going to do in retirement?” The family did not know for certain, but we sure felt sorry for the weeds at Flathead.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Emil and Adeline Martel, his infant brother, Waltermire and his loving wife, Lynell.

He is survived by his four children, Shelly Martel, Lisa (Kendall) Switzer, Tony (Christie) Martel and Jason (Shelley) Martel; his partner, Peggy Chesnut; his nine grandchildren who were all fortunate enough to be raised near the family home in Bozeman; Kendra (Tyler) Tucker, Heidi (Ty) DeBoo, and Travis (Kara) Switzer, Jake (Aubrie) Martel and Lindsey (Vincent) Tramonte, Lauryn (Brian) Moore, Nicole (Cody) Perin, Will (McCall) Martel, and Nathan (Lillee) Martel, and nine great grandsons and one great granddaughter. Rowen and Ionie Tucker. Eli, Lukas, and Everett Moore. Rory and Wade Perin. Myles and Porter Martel. Jude Martel.

He was thankful every day to God for the many miracles that were bestowed upon him and his family.

He embraces Heaven and life ever after. He was ready to join Lynell, family and friends who proceeded him.

God Bless William Martel.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Tuesday July 1, 2025, at Ponderosa Social Club, 515 W. Aspen, Bozeman, MT with a reception immediately following.

If so desired, please send donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, The Ellen Theater, Bobcat Athletics, Eagle Mount, or a charity of your choice in his memory.

