Obituary: William Humphrey Eubank

William Humphrey Eubank, Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024 in Bozeman, MT.

Bill was born April 5, 1951 in Lynchburg, VA to William Humphrey Eubank, Sr. and Geraldine (George) Eubank. The family soon moved to Wilmington, DE, where he spent most of his childhood.

He met Jean Roeder in high school and the two were married on October 21, 1972 in Wilmington. They had two sons, Will and Matthew. The family lived in Lewes, DE and Springfield, OR before Bill and Jean moved to Bozeman, MT.

Bill served 21 years with the Delaware State Police, from 1971 to 1996. Following retirement from this career, he became a middle school math and history teacher. He taught for 15 years, retiring in 2011.

He coached his sons in various sports, as well as coaching at the middle school and YMCA. Bill spent much of his time researching his family genealogy, coin collecting, researching geology, and watching sports.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Geraldine.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jean Roeder Eubank; sons, Will Eubank and Matthew Eubank (Mara Caracciolo-Eubank); one grandchild; sister, Susan Strickler; and brother, David Eubank.

Services will be held in Delaware at a later date.

Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Stillwater Hospice of Montana, 233 Edelweiss Dr., Ste 11, Bozeman, MT 59718, stillwaterhospice.com/donations; and Delaware State Police Museum, PO Box 430, Dover, DE 19903.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

