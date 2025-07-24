Obituary: William Dudley Hall

William Dudley Hall (affectionately known to some as Wild Bill), beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, adventurer, and educator, passed away July 22, 2025, surrounded by those who loved him and were inspired by him. Bill was born in Santa Monica, CA, on May 31, 1948, the only child of Virginia and Dudley Hall. His early days were spent surfing, playing football, and nurturing his innate free spirit. After high school, Bill went to Arizona State to pursue his secondary education, he may or may not have spent a summer in Hawaii during this time surfing instead of working, but that is a story for a different time. Ultimately, larger life goals won out and Bill received both his Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in math and education from Arizona State University. Following several years of teaching, Bill received his PhD in Math Education at the University of Illinois. In 1978, PhD in hand, Bill journeyed West to interview for and ultimately accept his professorship at Montana State University. Bill would go on to tell you that he knew the moment he drove into the Gallatin Valley that Bozeman would be his forever home.

Some of his prouder accomplishments within his professional life included founding and running the international student teaching exchange program, providing expertise to educators across the globe, to the benefit of all involved, as well as creating the teachers' resource library in Reid Hall.

Bill was blessed with two beautiful children, Jonathan and Annaliese. In 1996, Bill married the love of his life, Sandra Broeder, on the banks of the Yellowstone River, where he and Sandra had enjoyed camping and rafting. This marriage added three more children to his life: Kami, Jessica, and Lannie, as well as a slightly crazy wiener dog (Pokie), a few horses, and a calm and loving cat (Baby) who enjoyed gifting him mice and birds she had hunted, placing them at the bedside to be stepped on in the morning. He loved and enjoyed the entirety of Sandi's close-knit family, referred to as the Broeder clan. Bill and Sandi shared an exceptional love story built on a passion for education, adventure, travel, laughter, and family. If you were able to find them, chances were it would be on a golf course, hunting, rafting, horseback riding, or simply partaking in some sort of shenanigan that would later make for a great story. With the strength of their merged families, Bill and Sandi built a life together that took them across the globe, where they built their dream home on the cliffs of the Bay of Islands in New Zealand, and enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird conservation efforts, and making new and interesting friends.

To know Bill was to love him. He had a rare ability to make people feel seen, heard, and valued. His friendships span decades and continents, and were rooted in kindness, authenticity and a shared love of life's simple wonders.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sandra; and his five children: son, Jonathan and wife Andrea; daughter, Annaliese and spouse Sean, daughter, Kami and husband BJ, daughter, Jessica, and son, Lannie.

Bill is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Zachary and wife Jenna, Kendra, Trinity, Phoenix, Zoe, Orian, and Freyja; as well as two great-grandchildren, Brycyn and Terry. An honorary mention also goes out to Eddie Meza, who he loved like a brother.

Bill will forever be missed by those who had the gift of knowing him. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, "To know one life has breathed easier because you lived, is to have succeeded." In this, Bill's life was successful beyond measure.

