Obituary: William Dale “Bill” Davis

William Dale “Bill” Davis passed away at his home in Belgrade, Montana on May 5, 2022, after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bill was born in Bozeman on September 25, 1947, to Dale and Betty Jo (Cole) Davis. Bill started school at Reese Creek (a one-room schoolhouse) at the age of five. He then went to Belgrade High School, graduating at the age of 16 in 1964. Bill graduated from Montana State University in 1968 with a BS degree in Agri-Business. He played football and basketball all four years in high school and was a member of the Montana State Rodeo Team for four years, receiving the first rodeo scholarship given ($100). Bill was also a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

After graduation Bill took a job in Chowchilla, California running a cattle ranch. He continued rodeoing on his faithful horse, "Yeller". Bill won the CCA steer wrestling title before moving back to Belgrade to take over Rollin Rock Angus from his dad after the passing of his mom. Bill married Jennifer on October 15, 1983, in Pendleton, Oregon. In 1988, Rollin Rock Angus, along with PAPA Ranch, Hinman Angus and Cedar Hills Angus, had their first Performance Breeders Bull Sale. In 1993 Bill moved Rollin Rock Angus to Sidney, Montana. "The Program with a Purpose" continued, moving the 2014 sale to Eastern Oregon, Rollin Rock Genetic Partners. On March 15, 2022, was Rollin Rock Angus' 51st production sale. "The Program Continues.”

Bill was a member of the Springhill Go-Getters 4-H club, attended Boys State, Demolay, Belgrade Masonic Lodge, Associate Guardian for Job’s Daughters, Montana Rodeo Association, Northern Rodeo Association (Director), Montana Pro Rodeo Association, Montana Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame (Director), Montana Angus Association (Director), American Angus Association (President), Gallatin Beef Producers, Montana Stockgrowers Association (Director), Montana State Rodeo Endowment Committee (Magnificent 7), Valley Bank Board of Directors, Gallatin Association of Realtors, Montana Association of Realtors, and American Marriage Ministries.

Bill enjoyed golfing with his friends and team roping with all of us. He loved his Black Angus Cattle and his yellow horses.

He is survived by the LOVE of his life, Jennifer; daughter, Julie (Doug) McLaughlin; son, Justin; brother, Tom; sister, Patti; grandkids, Logan (Ellie), Lane, Lindsay, Stella, and Gus; great-grandkids, Paisley and Wyatt; and LOTS of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

"Every moment is a golden one for him who has the vision to recognize it as such."

In lieu of flowers, the following memorials are set up in Bill’s name: American Angus Association Foundation/Research & Education - St Joseph, MO; Montana Stockgrowers Foundation – Helena, MT; and Montana State University Foundation, Bill & Jennifer Davis Rodeo Scholarship – Bozeman, MT. Contributions can also be made to Encompass Health/Hospice of Bozeman Health.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 4 at the ELM in Bozeman. The service can also be viewed live via the Dokken-Nelson website.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]