Obituary: William Clark Thomas Graham

William Clark Thomas Graham, “Billy”, passed from life to a greater life on June 12, 2023.

Bill was born in Gainesville, FL on January 10, 1949, to Lee Graham, Jr. and Betty Thomas Graham. He spent his early years in Port St. Joe, FL where he was one of thousands who contracted polio during the 1951 epidemic. His bout with polio would affect his entire life.

Bill’s father, a pastor, left Florida in the early 1950’s to work in Birmingham, AL. However, he returned to Florida so that Bill spent many great years in Tallahassee and graduated from Leon High School before leaving to attend the University of Florida.

Many of Bill’s early adult years were spent in Tallahassee. He married Beatriz Herazo and they raised their two girls there. He was very proud of his girls and supported them throughout their gymnastics, cheerleading, and academic careers. No matter what he was doing professionally he always had music in his heart. He was part of many bands and played music at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. You would also find him every summer enjoying his family lake house in Kingsley Lake, FL, surrounded by cousins and friends.

Later in life Bill moved to Bozeman, MT where he continued to make lasting friendships. He later married Christine Delaney, who was a gift to us all and brought much joy into Bill's life. Bill played music for much of his time in Bozeman and ended his musical career with the band Comstock Lode. Billy never met a stranger and was one of the kindest people around. His witty sense of humor as well as his loving and inclusive nature will be missed by all who knew him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Betty Graham, and his first wife, Beatriz. Left to cherish his memory and mourn his loss are his wife, Christine; daughter, Jessica Scotchie and her husband, Jeff (Chattanooga, TN); daughter, Ellie Davis and her husband, Adrian (Atlanta, GA); grandchildren, Claire Scotchie, Will Scotchie, Graham Davis, and Madison Davis; sister, Marion Graham of Fayetteville, NC; and brothers, Lee Graham (Linda) of Powder Springs, GA, James Graham of Tallahassee, FL, and Robert Graham (Jennifer) of Charlottesville, VA.

The family thanks the staff at the Highgate Memory Cottage where Bill and Christine were treated like family. Their kindness and attention to the needs of both Bill and Chris went above and beyond.

A Funeral Service for Bill will be set for a later date this Fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local food bank or the Alzheimer's Association.

