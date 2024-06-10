Obituary: William "Bill" Meigs

William John Meigs, 59 passed away from cancer on May 30th, 2024, at his home in Bozeman.

Bill was born June 30th, 1964, in Kennewick, WA, to Lee Doney and Barbara Diane Ritt. At the age of 5, Billy was adopted by Kenneth and Susie Meigs of Livingston. Billy grew up on the Meigs Ranch and graduated from Park High in 1983.

In 1984, Bill attended Billings Vo-Tech to be a Certified Mechanic. In 1988, Bill met Lori Petroff. They had two children, Kenny born in 1992 and Nicole born in 1995. Bill’s father-in-law, Hank, introduced Bill to his most passionate hobby, gold mining. Hank knew Bill would dig like crazy if he spiked his pan with gold and from that day on, Bill loved to be gold mining and camping. He passed that love onto his children and grandkids. In 2005, Bill and Lori’s relationship turned into a friendship, and they later divorced.

Bill was an amazing carpenter; he could build a house from start to finish. He built homes in Madison, Park and Gallatin counties. He also worked for many years working at B&B Auto.

Bill loved hunting, fishing, camping, gold mining, sapphire digging, arrowhead hunting, and watching his nephew race stock cars. He loved to play horseshoes and his love for Camaros and his lifted-up Chevy trucks will be forever remembered.

Bill is preceded in death by his birth parents, Lee Doney and Diane Ritt and his parents, Kenneth and Susie Meigs. He is survived by his children, Kenny Meigs, Nicole Smith (Jeff), and Jason Laird (Todd); sisters, Verna Meigs (John), Angel Meigs, Cynthia LaFromboise Nester; and his brother, Shannon Younger. His grandchildren, Mason Meigs, and Avery, Luca and Remington Smith, half and foster siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and friend for over 30 years, Lori Petroff (Bryan).

We will always carry your memories with us Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service at 113 S. Willson Ave, Bozeman, MT

Funeral Service at Dokken Nelson is June 6th at 12:00PM with graveside service to follow at Meadowview Cemetery, Manhattan, MT.

