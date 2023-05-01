Obituary: William “Bill” E. Lewis

William “Bill” E. Lewis was born in Bozeman, MT on March 12, 1944, to Pete and Mary (Biggs) Lewis.

Bill went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2023.

Bill built a life in Bozeman. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1962. After graduation, Bill joined the Army and then qualified Airborne, where he served his country for three years. Bill returned home after his discharge and fell in love with the girl next door. Bill and Betty Lou (Gossack) married on

October 28, 1966, and spent the next 60 years together.

Bill loved the outdoors, skiing in the winter and hiking up to the many beautiful falls up Hyalite canyon. Bill’s favorite camping trips were going to Yellowstone National Park and two amazing floating trips down the Grand Canyon.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Mary Lewis; brother, Jerry Lewis; and sisters, Marline Muscoe and Marigene Ford. Bill goes in death before the love of his life, Betty Lou Lewis; brother, Rick (Donna) Lewis; daughter, Catherine (Mark) Lewis Trenary Jr.; three grandsons, Mark (Megan) Trenary III, Christopher Trenary, and Tyler Trenary; son, Scott (Kelly) Lewis; three granddaughters, Tara Lewis (Tony), Cathy Lewis (TJ), and Rayvyn Lewis; and five great-grandchildren.

Bill goes in love and peace by all who met or knew him and will be missed dearly by his family.

A Visitation will be held on May 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Mass will be held on May 5 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with Interment and Military Honors to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com