Obituary: William “Bill” Clarence Kuhs

William “Bill” Clarence Kuhs passed away on November 17, 2022 at 84 years in Bozeman, Montana.

Bill was born December 12, 1937, in Bakersfield, California, to Clarence and Frances (Meske) Kuhs. He graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1955 and then received his B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1959 and his M.S. in 1960 from the University of California at Berkeley. Bill attended Georgetown Law Center where he served as Associate Editor for the Georgetown Law Journal, receiving his Juris Doctor in 1966.

Upon graduating from Georgetown, Bill was admitted to the bar in 1966 in both the District of Columbia and California. Bill began his career working for the California Department of Water Resources in Sacramento. A short time later Bill returned to Bakersfield to pursue an exemplary legal career. In 1978 Bill opened the Law Offices of William C. Kuhs, and in 1979 formed a lasting partnership with James R. Parker, Jr. Bill was a talented trial lawyer and noted water law expert. He practiced law for 51 years and retired from Kuhs & Parker in 2017.

In his personal life Bill was an avid outdoor enthusiast and gym rat. He had a passion for hunting and fishing since childhood and loved bringing his German short-hairs on his outdoor adventures. In 2009, Bill and Marilyn Tracy moved to Bozeman to enjoy their mutual love of the great outdoors and their dogs who enjoyed a scoop of ice cream after dinner, as well as hunting and fishing. During their time in Bozeman, Bill was a regular member at the Ridge Athletic Club, a fabulous storyteller, and loved telling jokes and having his grandchildren score them.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and Marilyn. Bill is survived by his four children, Charlene (Ed) Ferrell, Steven (Ginger) Kuhs, Robert (Sara) Kuhs, and Laura (Troy) Lynch, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, Bakersfield, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in memory of William C. Kuhs – noted on memo line, payable to Mayo Clinic – Head & Neck Cancer Research, Attn: Dept. of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Should you have any questions, call 855-852-8129.

