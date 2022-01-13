Obituary: William A. “Bill” Chaney

William A. “Bill” Chaney passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021. He was born September 29, 1933, to Albert (Swede) and Gladys Chaney in Bozeman, MT. He grew up in the Gallatin Valley and attended the Central Park School through 5th grade, then went to Manhattan Schools where he graduated.

He married Lois Hester on January 3, 1953. Together they raised three children, Randy, Ron and Sherry. Bill ranched his whole life. He spent many years logging until his kids were able to help on the farm. After that he farmed and ranched with his son, Ron, until he retired. Bill loved to hunt, fish, camp, boat and do just about anything outdoors.

After Lois passed away in 2006, Bill married Margaret Townsend in 2007. They spent many years traveling, camping, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; two children, Ron (Lani) and their children, Nicole (Scott) Duffin (Kinlie, Saige, Emmery), Melanie (Bobby) Duffin (Pralie, Sophie, Elias), and Lance (Erika) Chaney (Greyson); daughter, Sherry (Terry) Burdett and their children, Adam, Nicholas (Devon) (Makiah, Zhane, Kieran) David (Brandy) (Brianna, Skylar, Kaleb, Laya); and his brother, Ken Chaney. He is also survived by Margaret’s two daughters, Sue (Glen) Cox and Sally (Kim) McMurray.

