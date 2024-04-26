Obituary: Wilbur “Wil” Avril

Wilbur “Wil” Avril, 83, of Bozeman passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Wil was born on December 18, 1940 in Erie, PA to Theodore and Lavina (Little) Avril. Following graduation from McDowell High School, he went on to study at Penn State. While at Penn State, Wil would meet Sarah “Sally” Koch and they would soon be married on June 26, 1965 in Summit, NJ. Together, they were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage and three beautiful children: Christine, Sarah, and Stephen.

A job as a cost analyst for Ford Motor Co. brought the entire family to Romeo, MI where they lived for many years. Wil also held titles as a stockbroker with Morgan Stanley and a trust officer and managing director with J.P. Morgan Chase. Following retirement, Wil and Sally moved to Bozeman, MT.

In his free time, Wil loved the outdoors. He was an avid sportsman enjoying trout fishing, bird hunting with his Brittany pointers, and skeet shooting. He was especially pleased and proud that his family chose to do these sports as well.

Wil was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Myrna Will and Marianne Gaul.

He will be extremely missed by his wife, Sally; children, Christine (Scott) Rouse, Sarah (Illya) Kowalchuk, and Stephen (Bridget) Avril; as well as six grandchildren and many other family and friends.

A special thanks to Bozeman Deaconess Cardiology Clinic, hospice, and various caregivers.

A Private Family Graveside will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery on Friday, May 10th. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

