Obituary: Wesley Edwin Brice

Wesley Edwin Brice went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the age of 87.

Wes was born September 14, 1934, in Coffeeville, Kansas, but the family moved to California when he was two years old.

While attending Pacific Bible College, he went to the Assembly of God Church where he met Ginger. He became Assistant Pastor and eventually the Pastor for 65 years. Always studying the word of God, he rejoiced when he found the Reformed Church in the United States, to know that his salvation was paid in full at Calvary, not by his works, but God alone.

He married Lillian Virginia (Ginger) Brice on August 1, 1954, in Azusa, California. The Lord blessed them with seven children, Patty Lynn, Michael, Matthew, Theresa, Jeffrey, Tracy, and Robert. They were foster parents to several children over 20 years.

Being raised in San Diego, he loved the beach, learning to sail, and spent many happy hours on the ocean. Wes had a fondness for Donald Duck, who coincidentally was created in 1934 too. He always said that Donald got a “raw deal”. He was gifted many Donald Duck items over the years, which were special to him.

He loved serving the Lord and was always ready and anxious to tell others of his Saving Grace. Wes thought that the Elders are called upon to teach, to lead by example, show kindness, firmness with gentleness, humility and to care for the flock of Jesus Christ. He was careful that he spoke sound teachings, pointing to Christ and not himself. A phrase he often used was “God can use a donkey.”

Wes continued to preach until the end, twice retiring but was called back to service. He is now retired in the glory of God.