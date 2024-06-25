Obituary: Wallace Diteman

Wallace was born at the Bozeman Deaconess hospital on May 2, 1937 to Wallace Royal and Tora Christine Diteman.

The family was in the construction business and Wally remained in construction until officially retiring at the age of 75.

A family man, he had 4 children with his wife Noni McDonald. Then married LaNora “Mike” Wellock, who had 5 children of her own. Wally and Mike rounded out the family with one more to make it 10.

Ten children was a challenge, but his desire was to teach and nuture each one equally.

He led by example and taught all of his children to be hard working in whatever field they chose.

He went on to have 17 grandchildren and 30 + great-grandchildren before his death at 87.

His passions that he shared with his family were basketball, racing stock cars, camping, attending the childrens’ sporting events, and later in life he enjoyed many rounds of golf.

He is survived by his children Kristi Bushnell Woten, Dennis Diteman (Debra), Kathy Bushnell Piccoli (Ken), Dustin Diteman (Beth), Robin Bushnell (Peggy), Danielle Baldwin (Rick), Darin Bushnell (Sandy), Michelle Diteman France (Todd).

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Diteman, his sister Susan Watson, his son Douglas Diteman, his son Kurt Bushnell and his granddaughter Ashley Diteman.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

The family would ask that in lieu of flowers, one could make a donation to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, or any organization which aligns with Wally’s conservative values.

THANKS DAD FOR EVERYTHING, YOU ARE ALREADY MISSED!

