Obituary: Virginia Ann (Bultmeyer) Holt

Virginia Ann (Bultmeyer) Holt, age 90, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at her home in Bozeman.

Virginia was born and raised in Rutherford, New Jersey where at a young age she met Philip, the love of her life. They graduated Rutherford High School as class lovebirds in 1950. Virginia graduated from Virginia Intermont College in 1952 and returned to New Jersey to work at Boiling Springs Savings and Loan. She and Phil married in 1954 and enjoyed 62 years of loving marriage until Phil’s passing in 2016.

Virginia’s passions were her home and her family. Virginia and Phil built their home in rural northwestern New Jersey, where they raised three children who benefited greatly from the investment of her time and talents in all aspects of their lives. Every season of the year, Virginia was committed to making memories with family and friends, with her local woman’s club group and their annual National Heart Fund fundraiser event, summers at the community lake with her children, planning cross country car vacations, fall high school football games and raking leaves, and enjoying a warm fireplace after shoveling snow and playing with the family German Shepherd.

Virginia was dedicated to her children throughout their lives, but she will especially be remembered for her loving devotion to her sweetheart, Phil. Throughout their marriage they exemplified the deepest love and service to one another. Their commitment to each other and joy in life together was admired by everyone around them.

After living and working in New Jersey until their children were grown, Phil and Virginia retired to Bozeman in 1995 where they enjoyed the most wonderful chapter of their lives together. In addition to enjoying all that Montana had to offer, the lovebirds found opportunities to travel with friends and family, making memories they would treasure. During this time, Virginia also volunteered at Museum of the Rockies, learned to play the flute and participated in the band with MSU and the City of Bozeman, and enjoyed leisure time reading and crafting. Virginia even found time to author a memoir, published in 2014, which explored her own relationship with her mother.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Pamela Henley (Tom) of Bozeman, Montana, Gregory Holt (Tracy) of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, and Andrew Holt (Tia) of Cokesbury, New Jersey; her six grandchildren; and her brother, Paul Bultmeyer (Helen) of Hackensack, New Jersey.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Springs at Bozeman and Stillwater Hospice for the genuine care and compassion experienced in her final days. In lieu of flowers, it is Virginia's wish that condolences be expressed in the form of donations to the Bozeman Public Library Foundation, 626 E. Main St., Bozeman, MT 59715, (406) 582-2425.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]