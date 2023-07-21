Obituary: Vincent Burns

Vincent Barry Burns passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held for Vince on Saturday, July 29, at 2:00 PM at The Springs Living in Bozeman. All are welcome to attend.

Vince was born on September 9, 1955 in Denver, Colorado to Robert and Bonita Burns. Vince attended Mullen Boys’ High School, where he was a stand-out athlete in football, wrestling, and track & field. After graduating in 1973, Vince briefly attended Western Colorado University in Gunnison before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1974, and later graduating with a bachelor's degree in computer science from Montana State University in 1988.

Being a Marine was a source of pride for Vince, and he made lifelong friendships with his fellow Marines. He was the Honor Man at boot camp. While enlisted, Vince traveled extensively through Asia and the South Pacific. Vince was part of the First Reconnaissance Marines, and served as the Number 1 Instructor at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, which was his favorite post.

After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps with the rank of Sergeant in 1978, Vince moved to Montana. He spent the rest of his life in Montana, primarily in Livingston, where he raised his children, Brendan & Bridget.

Vince was paralyzed in a work accident in 1981, but he never let his physical limitations stop him from doing what he had always loved. Only four years after being paralyzed, he won the world's longest wheelchair race, the Midnight Sun Wheelchair Rally, a 367-mile race from Fairbanks to Anchorage. Vince was an avid hunter, spending most of his autumns hunting deer and elk with his cousin and best hunting partner Jimmy. He was especially proud of filling tags for a Big Horn Sheep and a Shiras Moose. Vince was also a dedicated and intense wrestling coach and spent years volunteering to coach youth wrestling throughout Montana. He was frequently spotted on the Bozeman Pass, where he ran in his wheelchair nearly every day for almost 20 years. His determination, grit, and unwillingness to accept “no” for an answer allowed him to live a full and active life. Being in a wheelchair never slowed him down.

Vince was a very proud father and grandfather. He was never shy to tell people about the accomplishments of his children, be it Brendan’s success in wrestling and hunting, or Bridget’s skills as a debater, keynote speaker, and comedian. Vince especially enjoyed being a grandpa to his grandson Lucas and granddaughter Grae, and spent most of his later years spending time with them and watching all of their activities.

Vince is survived by his son, Brendan (Beth) of Bozeman, Montana; daughter Bridget (Jeff Shipley) of Portland, Oregon; grandson Lucas, and granddaughter Grae of Bozeman, Montana; cousin, Jim (Tonita) Burns of Billings, Montana; sisters Noreen Burns of Washington, D.C.; Betty Lewis (Charles) of Denver, Colorado; LaVon Birney of Spearfish, South Dakota; and brother Sean of Jacksonville, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Vince’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to The Springs Living of Bozeman for making the last years of Vince’s life so full. The staff and residents became like family to Vince and went above and beyond to make sure Vince had the best quality of life possible. They would also like to thank the team at Stillwater Hospice for ensuring Vince’s comfort and peace in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Eagle Mount Bozeman

6901 Goldenstein Lane

Bozeman, MT 59715

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com[dokkennelson.com]