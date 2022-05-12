Obituary: Vera Jane Barnett

Vera Jane Barnett left us to be with her Lord Jesus Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022. in Manhattan, Gallatin County, Montana. Vera was born May 12, 1928, to Elmer Padgett and Laura (Bourque) Padgett in Vanderburgh County, Evansville, Indiana, the fourth of seven children.

Vera worked several jobs after quitting high school at age 16. She met her husband, Joseph David Barnett, in Evansville when his family moved there from southern Illinois. They were married 64 years before J.D.'s passing in 2018. Two children were born to this union, Jarita Blythe and Ruey Lane. Vera was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in junior high.

The Barnetts made their home in Fairfield, IL, from December 1959 to June 1971, when a job transfer took them to Glendive, MT. In September 1975, J.D. and Vera moved back to their farm in Fairfield. Vera began working at Fairfield Memorial Hospital where she continued her employment until retiring at age 68. They returned to Montana after 24 years in Illinois to be closer to Jarita and Ruey, first living in Glasgow, then Belgrade, and finally in Manhattan.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Jospeh; her parents; and siblings, Melvin, Vivian, Arabella, Vernon, and Beverly. She is survived by daughter, Jarita Neckels (Howard) of Deer Lodge, MT; son, Ruey Barnett (Marla) of Belgrade, MT; sister, Mary Rose Hirsch of Evansville, IN; sister-in-law, Sally Snodgrass of Spanish Fort, AL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service is being held Thursday, May 12 (Vera’s birthday) in Manhattan. Memorials may be sent to Belgrade Alliance Church, 205 W. Cameron Ave, Belgrade, MT 59714.

