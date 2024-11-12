Obituary: Una Tiu

Una Ida Tiu of Bozeman joined the angels in heaven, Sunday, November 3, 2024, shortly before her 45th birthday.

Una was born on November 12, 1979, in Hong Kong City, China to Magdalan Fok and William Tiu. In 2006, Una met Bryan Mansell in Las Vegas and moved back to Lake Havasu City where they began their family in 2010. In 2018 Una and Bryan moved their two children up to Bozeman, Montana where they started Mansell Contracting, LLC. In addition to running the office of their business, Una volunteered at Redeemer Church, Monforton Elementary School and eventually moved to volunteering at Heritage Christian School and served as a Teacher’s Aide for three years.

Una treasured much in her life, but one thing that she really enjoyed was going out to eat fun food with her kids and Bryan. She loved to go around trying the weirdest and most unique foods that many would cringe at. She also loved to get together with friends and family, and never hesitated to defend the ones she loved. Some would say that she was a sweetheart, and some would say she was a warrior. In fact, she was both. She would never hesitate to tell you what she thought, even if she said it in the sweetest way possible; and if her mouth did not say it, her face certainly would.

Una seemed to move through her life by thinking of every next move. She was a very thorough thinker. She first met Bryan at 27 years of age, and then went on trips around the western United States by rock climbing, hiking, backpacking, canoeing, and camping. Then, 4 years later, she had her first child, Violet. And two years after that, she had her son, Colton. Her loss to her family cannot be measured, yet, in their hearts, they understand that God has a plan and Una loved them all very, very much.

Una will be forever missed by her husband, Bryan, with whom she spent 18 quality years; her two children, Violet Mansell and Colton Mansell, and of course all of her lovely students in which she spent time with throughout her wonderful years of volunteering; her mom, Magdalen Fok; her dad, William Tiu; her sister, Ena Crane (Theodore) and her dog, Zooey.

Una will be met in heaven by her grandmother, Ida Lai Har Fok; and her two dogs, Saffron and Nacho.

Visitation hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 15th at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A celebration of Una's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 16th at Redeemer Church in Bozeman.

