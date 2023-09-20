Obituary: Tyler David VanDyke

Tyler David VanDyke, 22, passed away on September 8, 2023, in San Clemente, CA. Born on February 1, 2001, in Bozeman, MT, Tyler was the son of Daniel and Becki VanDyke. He was a proud United States Marine and served as an 0341 Mortarman with the 1st Battalion 5th Marines Weapons Company.

Tyler enjoyed shooting guns, golfing, and recently discovered a love for surfing, which he embraced wholeheartedly. When he wasn't pursuing his hobbies, Tyler enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

Tyler leaves behind his parents, Daniel and Becki VanDyke; step-mother, Danni VanDyke; his wife, Lonna (Negrete) VanDyke, and step-son, Noah; his siblings, Alex, Natalie, Rozlyn, Felicia, Clark, Lewis, and Julia; step-sisters, Brooklynn and Charli; and step-brother, Palmer; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tyler will be deeply missed by his grandparents; Glenn and Leslie VanDyke and Lenora Larsen. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jim and Betty VanDyke, George Krushensky, Joyce Lindberg, and Eulalia LaRue; and uncle, Calvin Brown.

We invite friends, family, and all whose lives were touched by Tyler's life to join us for Funeral services on Sept. 25 at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church followed by Graveside Services with full Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The ceremony will be followed by a gathering, at Grace Bible Church, where we can share stories, laughter, and remember the incredible person Tyler was.

Rest in peace, Tyler. You will be forever loved and deeply missed. Semper Fi

Should friends desire, memorials in Tyler’s name may be made to Montana Youth Challenge, mycacademy.org or The Bridge, thebridgemt.com

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]