Obituary: Trevor Neate

On January 1, 2025, Trevor Neate died at home in the arms of his family. He was born May 19, 1935, in Harrow, England. He served in the Royal Air Force, and while in England enjoyed a career as a Denturist. He was fortunate enough to have treated some members of the Royal Family. He moved to Canada and continued practicing as a Denturist, followed by a move to Denver, CO, where he continued to hone his craft. This is where he met his wife, Pat Thompson, in 1995. They were married in 1998 and enjoyed many adventures during their life together.

Trevor told many informative stories of growing up in England during World War II and the effects of The Blitz on him and his brother, Robin (who preceded him in death). The boys were sent out of London to live with another family, enduring mistreatment and family separation as did many at that time.

His final career move took him to Arizona until 2017, when he and Pat moved to Bozeman to be near their family. Trevor's memory will be in the hearts of his daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Paul Johnston of Courtney, BC, Canada; his stepchildren, Kathleen Rath (Robert), Patrick Lewis (Jaclyn) and Erin Dander (David); seven grandchildren, Lucy Rath and Tom Rath, Addie O'Dell (Donavon), Ashlyn Martin (Lane), Aliza Lewis, Annelise Lewis (Colby), and Roland Dander. Trevor was fortunate in meeting his first great-grandchild, Jack O'Dell, and loved talking to him. Jack loved his British accent as did everyone else who met Trevor. In November, Trevor got to see his second great-grandchild, Elizabeth O'Dell.

Trevor and Pat have experienced The Long Goodbye, as Trevor was struck by dementia several years ago. His family and friends will forever miss his dry sense of humor, along with his grasp of British and European Royalty and politics before this insidious disease took hold. Trevor loved the hot, dry desert air, beautiful cars and boats, Licorice Allsorts, PG Tips tea, and oatmeal raisin cookies. Trevor's pups, Pax and Tas and kitties, Magellan and Vasca were all on or around his bedside the last days of his life; they will miss him terribly. Trevor fought hard to stay with us for as long as he could, exceeding medical expectations from a year ago to enjoy another birthday, another summer, and many more dinners out and short road trips with family—always his handsome and dapper self.

We would like to thank Eden Health Care and Enhabit Hospice Care. They kept us all steady and sane as we traversed this uncertain terrain.

Also Ted Preiss of Bozeman Health, the most caring medical professional we have ever met.

There will be no service. Should anyone like to make a memorial donation in honor of Trevor they can do so to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]