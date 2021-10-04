Obituary: Tina Sanders

Tina Sanders, 59, of Belgrade, MT passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

She formerly worked at Four Seasons in Paris, TN and at Wal-Mart in Bozeman, MT as a personal shopper. She loved being with family and reading.

She was born September 26, 1962, in Concord, CA to Charles and Nancy Briggs.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy M. Briggs, of Bozeman; her sister, Irene Hollingsworth of Belgrade; her stepdaughter, Jodi Hernandez; her stepson, Jeff Hernandez; 7 grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Briggs; her lifemate, Arturo Hernandez; brothers, Albert and Daniel Briggs; and her sister, Joanne Glenn.

She will be missed by family and all who knew her.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]