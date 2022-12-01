Obituary: Tim L. Harvey

Tim L. Harvey

Tim Harvey sprinted his way to his finish line in Heaven on Thursday, November 24, 2022. While those of us who knew Tim miss him dearly, we know he will continue to teach us from above what he lived each day about big smiles, making friends, working hard, and playing harder.

Tim was born on February 5, 1964, in Denver, Colorado to Ruth and Don Harvey. He was the third of four children and grew up in Colorado and Arkansas. After high school, Tim enlisted in the Army, was honorably discharged and continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1994. Tim attended the University of Colorado graduating with a B.S., Finance and a M.S., Accounting. Go Buffs!

Tim held licenses and certifications as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Registered Investment Adviser, and was a Commissioned National Bank Examiner (NBE). At the time of his death, he was proud of working with and representing clients through his financial management business.

Tim was a man of diverse talents and spent many years at Montana State University where he cherished time with faculty, staff, and students. During his time at the university, he served as Associate Dean of the Jake Jabs College of Business (2019-2020), the Director of the Community Banking Program (2017-2021), and an Instructor of Finance and Accounting (2014-2021). Go Cats Go!

Tim was also active with various bank boards and non-profit organizations including American Bank, CFA Institute, CFA Society Spokane, and Thrive. He was also proud to have been a volunteer ski instructor for Eagle Mount and a CAP Mentor for Thrive.

Tim enjoyed golf, music, playing guitar, aikido, oil painting, photography, acting, hiking, riding his Harley, and pulling pranks. He was humble and kind to the core and embodied the essence of gratitude and positivity with class and dignity. Words are entirely inadequate to describe the personal and professional impact Tim had on so many. Know that if Tim impacted your life, you also impacted his, and his memory lives on in you. Take what he left impressed on you and pay it forward. Also, remember to “show your work.”

Tim is survived by his wife, Alicia (Olfert) Harvey; his brother, Don Harvey (nieces Shawna Harvey, Sherry Sullivan, and Dawn Devine); sister, Wendy Harvey; and uncle, Jerry Harvey. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruth Harvey; and his brother, Mark Harvey.

Thank you to all who cared for Tim as family, friend, and colleague. We feel your love and this will carry us through. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Thrive, Eagle Mount, or the HRDC Food Bank.

An open-house Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 11, from 1 P.M. until 4 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com