Obituary: Tim Dalbey

Tim Dalbey, 71, of Bozeman, MT passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, ID after a brief illness. He was born March 2, 1950, in Whitefish, MT to Dale and Candace Dalbey.

Tim lived in many towns across Montana including Sidney, Fairview, Ronan, and Kalispell, as well as Worland and Greybull, WY and Washington, D.C., but most of his life he lived in the Bozeman area. Tim attended Lustre Bible Academy in Lustre, MT and Dawson County High School. He earned a Bachelors in Radio Communications and English Literature from Bob Jones University.

Tim served in the Army from 1971-1973 as a Chaplain’s Assistant at the Pentagon. He worked in radio for many years but spent most of his life self-employed in the auto glass business in the Gallatin Valley.

Tim married Sharon Gentry on December 3, 1977. He and Sharon were generous, often allowing people to live with their family free of charge. He was known for his kindness, humor, and love for music. He played the trumpet for many years and served as a music director for over 20 years in his church. Tim participated in various vocal groups, and one of his strengths was his ability to “sound out” music by ear. Tim also directed several men’s choruses in the Gallatin Valley throughout the years.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons, Matthew (Tamra) of Grants Pass, OR, Nate (Beth) of Belgrade, and Micah (Reese) of Missoula; 12 grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Paul; and brothers, Rick, Mark, Dale, Dan, and Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service Friday, February 4, from 5 to 7 P.M. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, at 2 P.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church followed by interment at Dry Creek Cemetery.