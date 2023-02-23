Obituary: Tim Cain

Timothy G Cain (Tim) stepped from this earth into the arms of His Savior on January 7, 2023 after a very short but valiant battle with liver cancer.

Tim was born January 17,1944 in Billings, Montana to James and Dorothea Cain. While he completed his formal education through two years of college, his real education was in life, on the ranch, working with his parents. In 1970, while building with his dad, Tim found his true calling vocationally as a carpenter, but the desire and goal of his life was to be just like The Carpenter.

In 1967 Tim married Marguerite Skillman and together they had a son David and daughter Ramona. After the death of Marguerite, Tim married Cheryll Fry in 1971 and daughter Cherith joined the family two years later.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothea Cain; Cheryll’s parents, Guy and Lorraine Fry; brother, Mick Cain; sister-in-law, Adrienne Fry; brothers-in-law, David Fry, Dennis Fry, Jim Gorder; nephew, Rory Gorder; first wife, Marguerite and her parents, Granville and June Skillman.

Tim is survived by his wife, Cheryll; son, David (Stephanie); daughter, Ramona (Rick) Chrisman; daughter, Cherith (Wade) Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Cheyenne (Ty), Kenai (Alyssa), Maggie, Alycia (Jon), Nichole, Emily, Marik; three great- grandchildren, Grant, Kadance, and JoAnn; sister, Jane Gorder; in-laws Lynne Cain, Lillian Fry, Ed & Nancy Nollmeyer, Stan & Deana Fry, Bryan & Bev Hughes; a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 14 at Grace Bible Church.

No flowers please because of allergies.

Memorials may be given to the Tim Cain Memorial Fund on the Grace Bible Church website, www.gbcmt.org [gbcmt.org].

