Obituary: Thyrza Day Zabriskie

Thyrza Day Zabriskie passed into Light and Love in the early hours of October 17, 2022. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, neighbor, and community member. Thyrza was born November 13, 1932, in New York City to Bernard Pope Day and Lucinda Steers Day. She grew up in New York, Washington DC, and New Jersey.

Thyrza graduated from Wellesley College in 1954 with a B.A. in English Literature. In addition to receiving an excellent education, she made life-long friends. After Wellesley, Thyrza worked in New York City in insurance and advertising. While there she attended Saint Thomas Episcopal Church where she met the very handsome curate, the Rev George Zabriskie. They were married on June 20, 1959, embarking shortly thereafter for the Philippines where George was called to be the Rector of Holy Trinity. During their ten years in the Philippines all three of their children, Laura, Anne, and Gray were born. While there Thyrza made many life-long and dear friends, several of whom she was in contact with up until her death. It was during this time that Thyrza began her life of service and lay ministry alongside her beloved husband, George.

Their ministry took them to Cambridge, Massachusetts, Saint Louis, Missouri, and Larchmont, New York. After George’s retirement, they continued their ministry in Pomfret, Vermont; in 1998 they moved to Bozeman Montana. In Bozeman George and Thyrza were members of Saint James Episcopal Church where they both continued to serve God, the church, and their community. Throughout all these years, Thyrza’s deep and growing spirituality led her to be involved in clinical pastoral education, spiritual direction, Hospice, Cursillo, choir, altar guild, Order of St. Luke healing ministry, Sunday school, VBS, and leading bible studies.

Thyrza was also a faithful member of the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross. Additionally, she volunteered in hospitals, school libraries, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, the Fork and Spoon, Habitat for Humanity, and the Democratic Party. Thyrza was an avid reader, gardener, and loved hiking. She spent many wonderful summers on Frenchman's Bay in Maine with the extended Zabriskie Family. Above all Thyrza loved spending time with extended family, dear friends, and her grandchildren.

Thyrza is survived and dearly missed by her three children, Laura Catlin of Bozeman, Anne (Chad) Castren of Kalispell, and Gray Zabriskie of Guilford, Vermont; her six grandchildren, James (Lindsey) Catlin, Rachel Catlin and her partner, Jamie Brandon, Phillip Catlin, Izaak Castren, Ruben Castren, and Forest Zabriskie. She was preceded in death by her darling husband, George and her sisters, Linda Ogle and Joanne Grymes.

A service celebrating Thyrza’s life will be held at Saint James Episcopal Church on November 5th at 1:00 P.M. Reception to follow at the church. In honor of Thyrza, please consider contributing to the Community and World Concerns ministry of Saint James Episcopal Church, The Fork and Spoon of Bozeman, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, or the Central Asia Institute. More information on these entities can be found on the Dokken Nelson website.

“The only way I know how to love God is to love what God loves; only then do we love with divine love and allow it to flow through us.” Richard Rohr.

“God loves the whole world, no exceptions!”

