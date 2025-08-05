Obituary: Thomas John Flaherty

Thomas John Flaherty age 68, Sunrise: July 11, 1957, and Sunset: July 25, 2025. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Thomas John and Elizabeth Flaherty. He was a natural athlete who excelled in baseball, basketball and football. He was the quarterback at Southern Connecticut State College. Tom lived a life defined by integrity, adventure and service to others. He was a kind, wonderful person who greeted and left each person with a smile.

At the age of 30, Tom followed his heart West and settled in Bozeman, MT. It was there that he truly came alive, surrounded by mountains, rivers and wildlife. An avid outdoorsman, he found joy in hunting, fishing, skiing and simply being in nature. Whether on a backcountry trail or a quiet stream, he felt most at home under Montana's wide open skies. He loved to be outside working in his yard and he made their family home a paradise.

Tom was predeceased by his father, Thomas John Flaherty. He leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth Flaherty, and brother, Chris Flaherty. Tom's greatest joys were his wife of 20 years, Candy Ohl Flaherty; step-daughters, Traci and Tori Fesolowitz (calling him Father Tom, aka, FT); many, many friends and his three little Yorkies. He was a kind, peaceful person and will be missed.

He was The Best.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church, 225 S. Black in Bozeman. A reception will follow the service.

